Lawmaker wants FCT residents to obey government directives on Covid-19

A federal parliamentarian representing Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje federal constituency in the National Assembly, Alhaji Al-Hassan Sukudabo, has appealed to FCT residents to respect and obey the directives and protocols on protection established by the federal government to enhance safety against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alhaji Sukudabo the safety measures have been proven to be effective even in foreign countries and should not be taken for granted by people who still doubt that Coronavirus kills.

The lawmaker who spoke to newsmen in an interview in Abaji also faulted the reluctance of the government to show Nigerian victims of the disease or where they have been receiving treatment, saying that the doubt among some Nigerians have been fueled by the secrecy surrounding the operations of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He prayed and hoped that the nation would soon get out of the disease and wished victims quick recovery but stressed that there should be no compromise in the observation of the Covid-19 safety protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.

Sukudabo said the government response to the pandemic came a little late, but expressed hope that when the pandemic leaves, the nation would have learnt the lesson to make it respond better to the health needs of the people.

The lawmaker also assured indigenous communities that the campaign to secure juicy political appointments such as ministerial portfolios for the territory has not been abandoned by FCT federal legislators.

While assuring that the matter would be tabled before the entire parliament when the constitution amendment process kicks off, Sukudabo explained that the demand must be routed through a legal process to make it obligatory or binding.

“Issues relating to Abuja are not the type of matters that one can just present through bills and expect that members will debate on them. The issues are constitutional matters which must be tackled constitutionally,” he said.

The lawmaker sent greetings to Nigerian Muslims on the Sallah celebration, and expressed hope that the lessons learnt from the month of fasting will enrich adherents morally and bring them closer to God, the creator of the universe.