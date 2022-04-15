Lawmakers, journalists face discomfort as renovation begins in NASS

Members of the National Assembly at both Chambers and journalists covering their activities are in for hard times as renovation works on Hallowed Chambers begin.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Amos Ojo Olatunde, in a press statement the renovation would cover the entire White House, which is the first component of the NASS complex built in 1996 and in serious state of disrepair.

CNA in the statement dated April 14, 2022, and signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Labour, Adesoro Austen, said plenary in the Senate would now be conducted in room 022 while that of the House of Representatives would be conducted in rooms 028 and 321 in addition to teleconference means of proceedings.

The Clerk added that the renovation would last for 16 months, when the 9th Assembly must have ended its tenure.

Blueprint Weekend reports that the discomfort from the arrangement would not only affect the lawmakers but journalists covering their proceedings as the Press Centres where they monitor affairs are far away from new rooms proposed, just as they are not big enough to accommodate cameramen from the various media houses.