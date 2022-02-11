Lawrence Onoja, Shettima Mustapha: Where are they now?

They served the country in various capacities and their contributions to national development cannot be questioned. Many years after their exit from public office, it’s not clear where they could be presently. ELEOJO IDACHABA writes.

Seidu Mohammed Onalo

Until recently, Prof Seidu Mohammed Onalo was the director-general and chief executive officer of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), an agency responsible for satellite development in the country. This Kogi state-born professor of Aeronautical Engineering, Remote Sensing and Space Technology is also a board member of International Academy of Astronautics.

While serving in that capacity, Prof Onalo said the country was losing billions of revenue to foreign satellites and technology firms.

He spoke as a guest speaker at a forum organised by the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) in Lagos. He said, “It is disheartening to note that the country loses a lot of revenue to capital flight as Africa, including Nigeria, patronises mostly foreign satellite communications companies.

“Unfortunately Nigeria has only one satellite firm, which is the NigComSat-1R. It must interest you to note that huge revenues are being generated from Africa to other parts of the world, because many organisations and ministries and departmental agencies are using foreign satellites.”

Hence, he said to address the anomaly, he called for the establishment of a legal and regulatory framework for satellite operators in the country with a view to driving patronage for the Nigerian-made satellite. Under him as DG of NASDRA, Nigeria made further inquest into the construction of Nigeria SAT 2. Shortly after he left NASDRA, Prof Onalo indicated interest in the Kogi governorship poll on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, but the party failed to give him the ticket. Speaking at a media briefing after purchasing his intent form, he pledged to revamp the state through technology and innovation as, according to him, the state stagnated for three years despite being blessed with over 35 certified mineral resources. He promised to build modular textile industries across the state as Kogi according to him is the fifth producer of cotton in the country.

“It is my passionate resolve to develop Kogi state through a firm policy of technology and innovation for economic diversification.

“Kogi state is strategically located and we are blessed with numerous mineral resources. Ajaokuta, Itobe and Obajana are natural industrial hubs which we can consolidate. We can encourage small and medium enterprises.

“We can utilise the over 35 certified solid minerals in Kogi state through privatisation in partnership with the federal government.

“We can also create a niche in terms of our agricultural products. Kogi state is the number one producer of cashew in Nigeria. We are also among the five top producers of cotton in Nigeria. Kogi is a natural hub for tourism and the relics of antiquities including the Royal Niger Company, Mount Patti, residence of the first governor general, among other tourist attractions.

“We can harmonise these prospects through aero space technology to build a good number of smart city plans,” he said.

After his lost bid to secure the party’s ticket, he was rumoured to have indicated interest to jump into APGA, but that never happened, it since then, nothing has been heard about this technocrat again.

Lawrence Onoja

Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Onoja (retd.) is indisputably one of the military officers styled ‘Babangida boys’. He was a two-time military administrator of Plateau state from 1986 to ‘88 and Katsina from 1988 to 1989 under President Ibrahim Babangida. He later became the Principal Staff Officer to Gen. Sani Abacha as Chief of Defence Staff. Later in his career, he was arrested for alleged involvement in a coup attempt against Abacha in 1998, but was set free because there was no evidence to nail him to the said crime until he retired from the army in 1998. As a military officer, he held various appointments including Defence Adviser at the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

He was also at a time the Principal Staff Officer to Gen. Ibrahim Babangida shortly before he was appointed as military administrator of Plateau in July 1988. While in Plateau, he was saddled with the responsibility of managing the religious crisis between Christians and Muslims, a development that made him threaten to pull down all public places of worship in order to reduce the growing tension in the state. He however did not carry out the threat before he was moved to Katsina. In Katsina, he was judged as a transparent man because of his honesty in the way he governed the state.

On leaving the military in 1998, he joined politics and was appointed a member of the board of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). In the 2003 general elections, he was a governorship candidate in Benue state on the platform of United Nigeria Peoples Party (UNPP) but lost it. Again, in 2006, he contested for senatorial position against the candidacy of Senator David Mark, but narrowly lost. In April 2009, former President Umaru Yar’Adua named him as chairman of the National Institute for Sports.

This Benue state-born retired army officer who fought in the Nigeria Civil War recalled his experiences during his last 70th birthday saying, “Surviving the war was a miracle of God. A lot of Idoma officers who were with me in Port Harcourt, were killed. I remember when they brought the dead bodies of George Lawani (younger brother to former deputy governor of Benue state), Col Shambe, a Tiv man, Francis Oluma, a native of Adoka here in Benue. I was very young then.

“One day, I just received a call from the late Benjamin Adekunle (Black Scorpion) in front of his office. I could remember vividly that what was written on the steel helmet in front of his office was ‘enter my office at the pain of death.’

“Adekunle posted me to meet my kinsman, Ignatius Obeya who was the then Brigadier Commander at Itu, Cross River state.

“At that time, you couldn’t connect Port Harcourt from Calabar because there was no road. You had to go through Aba, which was already held by Biafra.

“So, we had to connect through Igwenga to Abak, then to Oron before finally crossing to Calabar.

“I reported to Brig Obeya and I was part of the operation from crossing Calabar to Itu through a river called Ikoto Okpora. I was made a Brigade Major to Obeya to ensure that the three battalions in the Brigade were effectively controlled and commanded to fight the war.

“We were facing a place called Arochukwu across the water at the time. The Biafrans were on the other side while the Nigerian troops were on this side. It was very funny because every morning, we would wake up and talk to ourselves across the water. The Biafra soldiers would tell us that ‘Gowon and Ojukwu are enjoying themselves in Aburi and we are busy fighting ourselves, please give us some food’; we would then throw cigarettes and sometimes beer to them across the water.

“But after an hour, we would start shooting at ourselves. I went through all this and came out alive; I think at 70, I would say I am a fulfilled man.”

At the moment, it’s not clear where this former General is and what he is doing.

Shettima Mustapha

Shettima Mustapha originally from Borno state, now hails from Yobe. He was the former minister of agriculture and natural resources under former President Ibrahim Babangida between 1990 and ’92 and later moved to the defence ministry. Under the late Yar’Adua, he was appointed into the cabinet and moved to the Ministry of Interior. He was in that capacity until Jonathan took over and dissolved the cabinet in 2011.

Prior to his political reckoning, Mustapha had a stint as a researcher at the Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria. He was at various times in overseas universities and concluded a Doctorate Degree programme in 1979. His political career began when he was appointed as commissioner in Borno state under the regime of Governor Mohammed Goni.

He rose steadily in the political ranks and was later nominated as vice-presidential candidate of the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) platform in the 1983 presidential election in which Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) later won. After the military coup of December 1983 when Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Buhari came to power he was among the political office holders jailed until 1985. He was also a one-time advisor to various local and international organisations as well as the national treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a position he held between 1998 and 2001.

Nothing has been heard about him again for a long while now.