Lawyer bags 1 year jail for traffic offence



Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, Friday, sentenced a legal practitioner who is also a medical doctor, Mr Kenneth Ihouma, to one year, three months imprisonment for causing obstruction.



The charge sheet reads in part: that you Mr Kenneth Ihouma of Iriebe Porthacourt, between 1st August 2014 and 10th August, 2014 did operate an interstate road transport service (Good Shepherd Motors) without establishing a safety unit, failed to appoint a safety manager and without a certificate of compliance thereby committed an offence contrary to section 198(1) and (2)and punishable under section 11 of the National Road Traffic Regulation 2012 as amended by NRTR 2016.



“That you did operate an interstate road transport service (Good Shepherd Motors) without being registered with a license commercial transport union, and without a route identification mark prescribed by FRSC.



“That you did allow a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number EPE 307 XB (otherwise known as Good Shepherd Motors) belonging to you to be driven along Ikire-Gbongan road resulting in it causing obstruction. Delivering judgement on Friday, Justice Peter Lifu, who said he has considered the position of the convict as a lawyer, medical doctor and CEO/MD of Good Shepherd Motors, thereby sentenced him to one year, three months imprisonment with an option of N12,000 fine.



The judge held that sentences are to run concurrently while the fine are cumulative.

