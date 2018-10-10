Lawyer docked for ‘forging’ court judgement

A legal practitioner, Mr Edward Oseghale, has been arraigned before an Ogba Magistrate Court in Lagos, for allegedly forging a court judgement.

Seghale, 40, who was arraigned yesterday, is said to have used the forged court judgement to evict tenants from their homes.

The accused, who is facing a five-count charge of forgery contrary to section 365, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The first count reads: “That you Edward Oseghale (M) being a legal practitioner on the 29th day of June 2018 at about 1000 hrs at Yaba Magisterial Court in Lagos state magisterial district did forge a court judgement with suit No.

MCY/368/15 purported to have been prepared by Honour T.O Abayomi (Mrs), Chief Magistrate’s Court 4, Surulere Lagos and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 365(3)y) of criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

While the second count reads: “That you Edward Oseghale (M) on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did forge the signature of Mrs Busola Banjo (f) Registrar of Yaba Magistrate Court and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 365(3)(n)(u) and (y) of the criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The Presiding Magistrate, A.O. Ojo, admitted Oseghale to bail in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties in like sum.

According to the court, one of the sureties must be an owner of a property in Lagos with valid Certificate of Occupancy (CoO), while the other must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment, which must be verified.

Ojo thereafter adjourned the matter till November 8, for trial.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.