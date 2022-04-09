Lawyer reveals when IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will regain freedom

Aloy Ejimakor, Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed that his client would be granted bail on May 18, 2022.

While reacting to court’s ruling that struck out eight out of 15 terrorism charges preferred against Kanu by the federal government on Friday, Ejimajor in a tweet said, “Congratulations to my colleagues who were on ground yesterday to receive the 8-count strike out.

“It’s great that the Umuahia judgment was brought to bear on the bail application moved by SAN Ozekhome. I’m confident that #MNK will make bail on 18th May. Team work pays. #Igwebuike.”

After Justice Binta Nyako of the federal high court struck out some of the charges, she slated May 18, 2022 for hearing on bail application.