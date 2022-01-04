Lawyer to Makinde: Be cautious on choice of next Olubadan

Fresh controversy is now brewing on the appointment of a new Olubadan of Ibadanland as an Ibadan based legal practitioner, Barrister Michael Folorunso Lana has cautioned Governor Seyi Makinde against rushing to approve the choice of the next Olubadan.

Barrister Lana in a three page letter addressed to Governor Makinde asked the governor to for now withhold approval of any High Chief for the Olubadan stool.

The legal practitioner in the letter titled “Re- Installation of a new Olubadan of Ibadanland” dated January 3, 2022 and copied Oyo state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, advised Governor Makinde to withhold the approval so that “you will not also join in the desecration of Ibadan Chieftaincy Customary law.”

Barrister Lana stated that as at present, there are two court cases arising from the moves by the immediate past governor of the state, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi to review the long existing Ibadan chieftaincy laws, saying, ” it is in line with this legal situation that I advise, most humbly, that you should withhold any approval of any High Chief to become the Olubadan so that you will not also join in the desecration of Ibadan Chieftaincy Customary law.”

“May I firstly, commiserate with you on the demise of His Royal Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso I, the Olubadan of Ibadanland. May his soul rest in peace.

“Secondly, may l humbly draw your attention to a traditional aberration and illegality that may occur in an attempt to install another Olubadan of Ibadanland, in view of the existence of Suit No.22/2020 HRM OBA (SENATOR) LEKAN BALOGUN & ORS V GOVERNOR OF OYO STATE & ORS,” he said.

According to Barrister Lana, ” there are only two ways to deal with this situation: one is for the High Chiefs to withdraw the aforementioned cases and the other is to wait for the court to pronounce on it before any step is taken to install an Olubadan.”

“If the court holds that they have the right to be Obas and entitled to wear beaded crowns, then they are perpetually barred from becoming another Oba. Nowhere in the customary law of any Yoruba town is an Oba elevated to become another Oba.

“If on the other hand, the court holds that the Terms of Settlement stands, and their Obaship title is illegal then they are free to be elevated to the post of Olubadan. The ball, Your Excellency, is in their court. I wish you well as you consider, as an Ibadan man and as Governor, your place in history.”