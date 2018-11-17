Lawyers ask judge to hands off corruption case involving Jonathan’s ex-aide 

The defence counsel has asked the judge to recue himself from the corruption trial of Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, a former domestic aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The judge, Mohammed Idris, was promoted to the Court of Appeal but was granted special status to conclude all the cases he was handling at the Federal High Court while simultaneously resuming duty at the appellate court. Gboyega Oyewole, the counsel of Mr Warimo-Owei, yesterday told Mohammed to step down from the case, arguing that an amended charge according to the law should be treated as a fresh charge. “Your Lordship’s jurisdiction is a very special one now and is only limited to concluding a part-heard matter. Immediately a charge is amended, the defendant is at liberty to call all witness called by the prosecution for further cross examination. Is Your Lordship clothed with such jurisdiction?” he asked. “Your Lordship is to conclude a part-heard matter only, within a reasonable amount of time. They waited until our written address is seen and must have seen that there is no way the charge can be sustained, they now want to steal a match on the defendant by amending the charge. We urge Your Lordship to strike out the amended charge.” Similarly, Ige Asemudara, the counsel to the second defendant, Joseph Iwejuo, asked the court to decline further jurisdiction all together in the matter. “We urge this court to decline jurisdiction to continue to entertain this charge as constituted and as amended as it constitutes fresh arraignment. Our submission is simply that the court lacks jurisdiction to continue especially with the amended charge. “With the amendment, we have a duty to recall our witness because fresh allegations of forgery have been levelled against the second defendant, which means the case of the prosecution cannot be said to have been closed and it means Your Lordship cannot be said to still have jurisdiction over the matter. No matter how we look at this case as constituted, Your Lordship has lost jurisdiction and is urged to decline jurisdiction. ”he said.

