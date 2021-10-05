Lawyers, CSO, ethnic leaders endorse Aiteo $2.5b law suit against Shell

Lawyers, Civil Society Oganisations (CSOs) and Ethnic Leaders among other Nigerians, have expressed outrage over the alleged fraud committed against an indigenous/global oil giant, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited, by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria over Oil Mining Licence 29.



They have therefore thrown their weights behind Aiteo’s decision to institute a legal action against Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria.



Aiteo is seeking the sum of over $2.5 billion compensation over the sales of OML 29.



Among the groups that hailed Aiteo for taking the legal option are the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Ethnic Youth Leaders, Lawyers and Environmentalists.



In a statement by their joint Convener, Bassey Henshaw, they expressed displeasure at the fraud perpetrated by SPDC against Aiteo but commended Aiteo for not resorting to self-help.



The group said since the issue has been brought before the court of law, the judiciary arm of government should give the matter the needed expedited action.

Also, the Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC), commended Aiteo for taking the legal option.



The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, notd that it is commendable that Aiteo took the legal route to right the wrong.



In a statement by its Head of Coalition’s Secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, the Council said it was wrong for the SPDC to have perpetrated the fraud at the first instance.



It said the SPDC was used to what was obtainable in the past when big firms can do anything and get away with it.



It expressed the conviction that Aiteo will get justices at the court and get back what rightly belongs to it.