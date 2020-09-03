Layla bint Abdullah bin Adi, the first female teacher in Islam

Her daughter-in-law “Al-Shifa”, and she is Layla bint Abdullah bin Adi, one of Mecca’s virtuous women, she was known to cure because she promoted the sick before Islam.

At a time when people were illiterate, Laila was one of the few who could read and write. It is likely that she learned to write in order to write down her ruqyah, such as the “ant spell” that she used to treat someone who was stung by a poisonous ant.

She was one of the first Quraysh women to convert to Islam and pledge allegiance to the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him. She migrated with immigrants to Medina, where a house was allocated for her, and she became a platform for knowledge, as she taught the women of Medina to read and write, and before she returned to her noble work in healing the sick, She, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, offered the ruqyah that she used to heal during the pre-Islamic era, so he permitted it to her and said: “My knowledge is the ruqyah of the ant as I taught it to write.”

Al-Shifa bint Abdullah was considered the first female teacher in Islam

Source: ISLAMWEB