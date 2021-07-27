LCBC opens bids for in-depth studies of Chari, Logone rivers

As part of efforts of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) member countries to provide sustainable solutions to the challenges affecting the Basin and it’s inhabitants, the Commission has opened bids to select a consultant to conduct an in-depth studies to improve the hydraulic capacity of the Chari and Logone Rivers.

According to Nigeria Minister of Water Resources and Chairman, Council of Ministers of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, the bid opening is inline with the directives of the 14th Summit of LCBC heads of State and government to improve the water flow conditions of the Chari River and the development of Lake Chad as the first phase of the Inter-Basin Water Transfer (IBWT).

Adamu while giving his opening remarks on Monday in Abuja said the experts are expected to open and analyse the bids for the selection of a Consultant who will conduct the studies to minimise the loss of water through evapo-transpiration especially in the flood plains of the Chari and Logone Rivers by controlling spillage into the flood plains which invariably decreases flow to the Lake.

The studies will improve the hydraulic capacity of the Chari and Logone rivers to facilitate additional flows, improve the depths of the two rivers while controlling the degradation of the banks, silting of the riverbeds and the presence of invasive weeds along the two rivers; and also analyse the impacts of the planned developments on the flood plains of the two rivers and Lake Chad.

“The task of developing a viable and properous Lake Chad Basin of our dream hinged on sustainable environmental practices, enhanced resilience and strengthened ecological systems requires the collective engagement of all stakeholders in the region.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, LCBC and Head of Mission, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, said the hosting of the meeting in Abuja is a clear indication of the commitment and resolve of the Chairman of the Summit of Heads of Government, President Muhammadu Buhari, to accelerate the process of recharging the lake for the benefits of the teaming population of the area.