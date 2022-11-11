LCCI commends Dangote on provision of infrastructure, job creation

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended Dangote Industries Limited for sustaining its efforts at providing basic infrastructure through various intervention projects.

President of the LCCI, Dr. Micheal Olawale-Cole in his remarks yesterday at Dangote Group’s Special day at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair said the foremost indigenous conglomerate has contributed significantly in providing solutions to the problems governments have not been able to solve in areas of food sufficiency, road construction, housing, and energy.

He noted that Dangote Group has been at the forefront of job creation even as its products and services have touched the lives of millions of people across the African continent and beyond.

He enjoined other corporate bodies to toe the line of Dangote in assisting the Government, through the provision of infrastructure, even if it has to be through a tax credit scheme, introduced by the Federal Government.

Welcoming participants to the special day, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Group, Rabiu Umar, disclosed that the Group is passionate about deepening the Nigerian economy through industrialisation, job creation, provision and rehabilitation of essential infrastructure, and the welfare of the citizens.

According to him, it is the desire to promote industrialisation that informs our decision to become strategic partners with all the major Chambers of Commerce across the nation.

He said, “Our participation at all major trade fairs across Nigeria demonstrates our belief that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities. Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) occupies a unique position as the pioneering chamber and has continued to play a ‘significant role in the economic growth of Lagos and Nigeria in general.”