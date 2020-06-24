Lead City Gladiators pip FUTA Tigers to emerge Stanbic IBTC e-footy champions

Lead City Gladiators has emerged champions of the first ever Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) e-football tournament.

They defeated FUTA Tigers 5-4 in penalties shoot –out to take home the coveted prize after a 1-1 draw at the regulation time.

UI Pioneers won the bronze medal with a 2 – 0 win over DELSU Titans.

Eight Nigerian Universities took part in 5-day competition designed to keep students busy at home due to the coronavirus currently rampaging the world, the virtual game offered opportunity for players to observe all the protocol of covid-19.

Lead City University as Lead Gladiators , Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) as FUTA Tigers, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) as Villareal (VIL) and University of Lagos (UNILAG) as Valencia (VAL) were the eight participating institutions in the first ever e-virtual tournament.

The HiFL e-football tournament in conjunction with Stanbic/IBTC was created by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited to address some of the hydra-headed problems confronting the Nigerian educational system.

The education system which has been plagued over the years with vices such as drugs, cultism, robbery, rape to incessant killings on various campuses is gradually changing, thanks to the effort been put in place to engage the students in profitable effort to take their minds off illicit venture.

It is in respect of this that the efforts of PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing must be commended in all ramification by instituting the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) to take off students from various negative vices to productive endeavour.

The HiFL has been a breath of fresh air, since it came on board in 2018 and has taken sports and collegiate football to laudable height with innovative ideas and new dimension that will propel sports in the country to the pinnacle in the comity of sporting nation very soon.

Stanbic IBTC’s collaboration with HiFL is changing the face of sports entertainment with the advent of the e-invitational football tournament. With new pedestals occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has briefly switched the field battles into console wars as it features a selection of the finest gamers in universities across Nigeria.

The foremost financial service group brought fun and glitz to the virtual football tournament through the Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet. The promotional activations gave fans the opportunity to win delightful giveaways for watching and joining the conversations on the final match of the e-invitational on social media.

The Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet entails the use of an electronic wallet designed to meet the lifestyle needs of Nigerians, especially the unbanked, underbanked and multi-banked using a unique combination of technology and agent network.

This campaign has always given Nigerian collegiate football fans the opportunity to reap benefits that come with the @ease wallet as well as giveaways during HiFL events. A case in point is the 2019 SuperFour matches at the Agege Township stadium where fans won major prizes simply by dialling *909# and following the prompts.

The Chief Executive Officer – Stanbic IBTC, Yinka Sanni believes that HiFL’s past editions have set a standard that is commendable and easy to relate with as the company’s partners while prioritising its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes that focus on youth-centred activities. The group also supports access to inclusive, quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities. This has helped the group to continue to focus its support in Africa by harnessing the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution while keeping faith with developmental efforts in concentrated sectors.

“As a company, one of our objectives is to engage the youth through initiatives, which will contribute to talent moulding and character-building. We have committed in long term to this project because we sincerely believe it is much aligned with what we do – creating viable opportunities and moving people and businesses forward”, Mr Sanni opined.

The tournament, also proudly supported by Bold Drinks in a strategic partnership with HiFL harnessed the opportunity that the lockdown provided to contribute to the growth of the e-Sports industry in the country.

