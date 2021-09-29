Lead pit collapse kills 3 illegal miners in Benue

No fewer than three persons, Tuesday, died while one other was injured when a Lead mining pit collapsed in Anyiin, Logo local government area of Benue state.

Chairman of the area, Comrade Terséer Agbe, disclosed to journalists in an interview, saying the miners refused to heed to several warnings from the council to stop their activities.

He said the miners when approached had told him that they had no business with the council, claiming they had their licenses from Abuja.

He said he had called for series of meeting with the miners but they refused to turn up, noting that even the district head in whose domain the site is located could not organise them to attend the meetings.

“It is the duty of the state government to stop their activities. At a point we reported to the state government and the governor sent the Commissioners for Land, Survey and Solid Minerals and that of Agriculture.

“They were told to shut the pit but nothing happened and they continued with their job.

“Today (Tuesday) very early in the morning, I was called and informed that some people about four (4) were trapped in the mining pit.

“So I directed that something should be done about it only to be called later and told that they discovered three (3) dead bodies and one injured person,” he added.