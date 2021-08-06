Lead with fear of God, Ohanaeze tells youth, women excos

The president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, has charged the newly elected national executives of the youth and women wing of Ohanaeze to discharge their duties with the fear of God.

Obiozor gave the charge in a statement Friday after the peaceful conduct of the youth wing election that took place Thursday and the women wing which took place Friday.

He said the youth and the women wing were important arms of the apex Igbo cultural organisation.

According to him, their elections were timely and will add impetus to the efforts and serious contributions towards providing solutions to the various critical problems facing the nation in general and Igbo land in particular.”

“You are an important arm of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and your elections are timely and will add impetus to the efforts and contributions towards providing solutions to the various critical problems facing the nation in general and Igbo land in particular.

“I urge you, as the newly elected officers, to imbibe the fear of God in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

The Ohanaeze national youth elected at the election that took place at the Ohanaeze Secretariat on Friday saw to the emergence of Damian Okafor from Ebonyi state as the national youth leader, while the Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu was elected as the national secretary.

The position of national treasurer went to Chris Obiemewego from Delta state and Chika Adiele from Abia state emerged as the national publicity secretary.

For the women wing, Mrs. Daniel Rita from Delta state was elected as the national woman leader, while Mrs. Ifeoma Goodluck from Rivers state emerged the national secretary.