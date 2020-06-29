Leadership crisis rocks Jigawa NBA

The newly elected executive of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Jigawa state branch was Monday inaugurated in Dutse amidst crisis over legitimacy.

After the oath of office was taken, the newly sworn in state chairman, Comrade Garba Abubakar said he will do his best to settle outstanding issues in the association.

He said the petition written against the present exco has no effect whatsoever.

He stated further that the electoral committee of the union has been dissolved and capacity building members will be the watchword of the union.

Members of the exco inaugurated include the assistance chairman, Barrister Aisha Suleiman Jahun and Hussein Taura as the secretary.

However, leader of another faction of NBA in the state, Barrister Nuhu Suleiman Tafida said the election and the inauguration were null and void.

The letter of dissolution sent to the constituted caretaker committee led by Tafida said “members of the branch are enjoined to cooperate with the caretaker committee as it pilots the affairs of the branch.”