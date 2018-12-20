Leadership, professionalism ‘ll minimise corruption – SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Eberechi Adele, has harped on quality leadership and involvement of professionals in the running of

critical infrastructure as panacea for corruption in the country.

Adele stated this in his paper presentation on the occasion of the reception/ public lecture organised in honour of Surveyor Alabi Charles as the 21st and first ever Rivers indigenous President of the Nigerian Institute of Surveyors at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

He also said, with adequate training, discipline, integrity and ethics, genuine professionals will be strict in the discharge of their responsibilities thereby promoting good governance and service

delivery.

Speaking on the theme; Professionalism and Good Governance as Catalysts for National Development, the legal luminary stressed that a

true professional would hardly sacrifice his or her professional integrity on the altars of personal aggrandisement or corruption.

He noted that professionals have a major a role to play in ensuring

that the country imbibes the elusive concept of good governance, which

according to him, is the only route to national development.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the Nigeria Institute

of Surveyors, Rivers state branch, Chukwudi Ezi said the investiture

of

Surveyor Alabo Charles as the 21st president of the institution during its 53rd annual general meeting and conference held in Bauchi was

unique, as according to him, because it marked leadership of the 1st indigenous surveyor from Rivers state.

Ezi urged the young surveyors to abide by the ethics of the profession to avoid cutting corners, as he called for participation of professionals in the promotion of good governance in the country.

