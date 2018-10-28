Leadership role tears Bayelsa community apart, suspected Thugs descend on Monarch

Ikebiri community located within Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was marred by violence following armed attack by suspected thugs on the Community Monarch, Chief Kingdom Orio and many others over leadership tussle of the community.

Over thirty suspected thugs, allegedly hired by the Chairman of the of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Abiola Beredou, invaded the community during a peace meeting to resolve the acrimony over the disputed Chairmanship of the Youth Leadership.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred on Saturday turned bloody when the suspected thugs invaded the peace meeting and beat up the Traditional Chief to a State of stupor and attacked those attempting to resist the invasion.

Impeccable source told Blueprint that the attack, which would have turned bloody and probably led to killings, was thwarted by the arrival of Military personnel stationed at Ogbeinbiri Oil Station in the Southern Ijaw Area.

According to the source, “the suspected thugs invaded the Usaku Wari family meeting and they were led by the CDD Chairman of Ikebiri Kingdom who was imposed to the Community last December.”

Blueprint gathered that the peace meeting, which was called to discuss matters affecting the well-being of the Usaku Wari in Ikebiri Kingdom,turnex bloody after the attack.

The source further said, “Yesterday (Saturday) Mr Abiola Beredou, the CDC Chairman of Ikebiri 1 community who was imposed to the Kingdom by those who are claiming owners of the oil rich community went into the peaceful family meeting with armed Thugs and beats up Chief Kingdom Orio who happens to be the family Chief of Usaku Wari in Tamakuno Compound.”

“The so called CDC Chairman is from the same Usaku Warri Family. He was said to be angry because the family chief and other stakeholders who imposed Mr Abiola to the community and decided to make peace with other family members who hav been aggrieved since the imposition of Mr Abiola to the community.”

“Abiola came into the meeting with more than 30 armed thugs to invade the meeting. It tooks drastic effort by the men of the JTF to Calm down the situation.”

“What a shame. A community leader which primarily responsibilities are to protect his people is now moving with thugs to intimidate his family members”

An indigene of the Ikibiei community and the owner of a social media outfit, Naijalive Television, Comrade Saint Meipano, who confirmed the development and condemned the action of the hired thugs and their sponsors, said “I totally condemn the invasion of the Usaku Wari family meeting Yesterday Morning by thugs lead by the CDC Chairman of Ikebiri Kingdom who was imposed to the Community last December.”

