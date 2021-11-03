Leadership tussle: Security operatives seal Plateau Assembly

The Plateau state House of Assembly complex has been sealed by security operatives as the two parties laying claim to the speakership slot continue negotiations toward reaching a truce.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Speaker of the Assembly, Abok Ayuba, was on October 27 impeached by 8 members of the assembly and elected Yakubu Sanda as the new Speaker.

But Mr Ayuba and members of the house loyal to him held a session outside the assembly complex same day during which they suspended six of the members that impeached him, and declared him (Ayuba) as the authentic speaker of the house.

However, Mr Ayuba and the lawmakers loyal to him gained access to his office and were holding an executive session preparatory for a sitting when some youths staged a protest in front of the assembly complex in support of Mr Ayuba.

Heavy security was deployed to the assembly complex with Plateau Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps commandant, Alexander Barunde supervising.

Shortly after Mr Ayuba with lawmakers loyal to him were escorted out of the complex by the security personnel, Mr Sanda and those loyal to him came into the house, held a brief sitting and declared him as the authentic speaker of the assembly.

Sanda promised to continue the sitting on Tuesday but that did not happen.

NAN observed on Wednesday that stern looking security personnel were strategically positioned around the complex while security vehicles stationed at the gates.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gabriel Ubah, said he did not have information about the situation at the assembly.

“Give me some time let me call the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to get the details.

“I will get back to you as soon as I have the information,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman House Committee on Information and Communication, Philip Dasun told NAN that the two contending parties were negotiating for a truce.