Leadership tussle tears Delta community apart  

Leadership tussle is tearing apart the Odovie community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta state over community election.

Former vice chairman of Odovie community, Hon. Friday Oboba Tuesday petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) over alleged threat to life following community election.

The community leader has also alleged plans to release a Toyota Sienna car and other valuable community documents kept in the custody of the Ofuoma Division Police Station, under Ughelli Area Command to one of the two factions.

Oboba stated in the petition that crises started on June 2022, when the community conducted election for the position of chairman and Benjamin Idoghor emerged as the chairman and was sworn-in in the presence of the outgone chairman.

He was to pilot the affairs of the community for three years.

Oboba said few days after Idoghor was sworn in, one Mr. Johnbull Omokri, came from nowhere with a parallel executive and assumed the chairman of Odovie community saying that since the election, there has been series of threats.

Oboba said following the leadership tussle and to avoid further crises, HRM Oharisi III, Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, instructed the out gone president, Mr. Francis Okevvie, to keep all properties of the community in the custody of Ofuoma police station pending when the issue would be resolved.

He said the case is still in Ughelli Magistrate Court with Suit No. MU/56/2022 which restrained the oldest man in the community, Mr. Jackson Uke and others from conducting another election or recognising any other person other than Idoghor as the newly elected chairman.

