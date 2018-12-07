Leadway Assurance gets BAFI 2018 recognition

Leadway Assurance Plc received further boost at this year’s edition of the Business Day Banking and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, as the company was crowned the nation’s Insurance Company of the Year 2018.



BAFI Awards is a yearly event that celebrates the achievements of those who drive growth, development and financial Inclusion in Nigeria.



Receiving the award on behalf of Leadway Assurance Company Limited, the Divisional Director, Life Sales, Oluwafemi Adebayo, said the honour was an acknowledgement of Leadway’s iconic position as a path finder, as well as an innovation driver in the insurance segment of the nation’s financial sector.





“Since 1970 when Leadway came on the scene as an indigenous insurance service provider, there has been a dramatic expansion of local service providers. Leadway has continued to evolve and be dynamic in order to remain in the forefront as Nigeria’s largest and an insurer of repute”

Adebayo thanked the organizers and pledged that Leadway Assurance would continue to work hard as a value-driven operator in the Nigerian Insurance sector.



Executive Director, Financial Services & Systems, Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, described the award as a testament to Leadway’s position as Nigeria’s most dynamic insurer.

………………………..

Linkage wins sectoral leadership award

Linkage Assurance Plc has won the 2018 Pearl Sectoral Leadership Award in the insurance industry on corporate excellence in the capital market.

According to the organisers, Linkage Assurance Plc, alongside other sectoral winners, were companies that despite challenges in the economy in the 2017 financial year weathered the storm, outperformed others, and sustained leadership of the market.

President/Chief Executive Officer of Pearl Awards Nigeria, Tayo Orekoya, said the award has recognised and rewarded over 85 quoted companies for outstanding operational and stock performance since inception.

While commending Linkage Assurance for standing tall amidst challenges undermining growth of insurance business in Nigeria, Orekoya said: “As partners in progress with capital market regulators, we shall continue to engender healthy rivalry among other initiatives aimed at deepening the vibrancy of the market”.

The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Assurance Plc, Daniel Braie, who led top management of the company to receive the award, thanked the organisers for recognising the efforts that the Board and management of the company were making to ensure value creation for shareholders.

“As a company, we are committed to sustaining the rules and regulations of the capital market, ensure regulatory compliance and good corporate governance practice,” he said.

……………

African Alliance Insurance unveils website

The African Alliance Insurance has launched a new interactive website that personalises life insurance products.

The website has features that enable ease of transaction and personalisation of life insurance products.

The website is hosted on its former web link and boasts of a feature that allows visitors to the page to instantly calculate their premium and adjust the value to suit their goals.

Among other notable features is a portal for customers to view their life insurance policies on a single page, an instant connection to pay for premiums in seconds and a simple question and answer feature that advises customers of the right premium to suit the current stage of their lives.

Speaking on the initiative, the CEO, African Alliance Plc, Mrs. Funmi Omo said: “This is one of the ways African Alliance is committed to protecting the lives of every Nigerian as our purpose outlines.

“We believe everyone deserves the best quality of life and this begins with the choice they make in everything they do, especially in the choice of the life insurance policy they decide to take.

“As more people embrace technology, we are also upgrading all processes to deliver an omni channel delightful customer experience to our customers”.

She said following rigorous strategy sessions, the company has begun to roll out new initiatives ahead of its 2019 plan to strengthen its position as one focused on advancement and delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.

According to her, recently, the company announced the relocation of its headquarters from its former Marina location to Ikoyi.

She added that the move was predicated on the need to guarantee easy access to the company’s headquarters.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.