Leaked audio wishing Buhari dead and former Gov. Bindow

There is a leaked audio going viral on the social media – in it are remarks by some people at a meeting of some APC ‘stakeholders in Yola, Adamawa state. One of the remarks that caught attention most was the one made by the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yola South local governmentarea of Adamawa state, Sulaiman Adamu, who took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that if wishes were horses, he would have wished coronavirus kill the president.

The meeting took place on Sunday, August 8, 2021, where some high profile stakeholders of the Adamawa APC were in attendance, including the immediate past Governor of Adamawa state, Muhammadu Bindow, and the immediate past Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, who is the incumbent member representing Yola South constituency in the state house of assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa.

Former Governor Bindow was the leader and convener of the meeting. The meeting was at the instance of Bindow; and all the attendees are is former aides and stakeholders in his government. It was supposed to be part of the Adamawa APC reconciliation meeting in Yola south, but it turned out to be just a factional meeting- not part of the APC reconciliation efforts, so it seems.

When you’re a leader and convener of a meeting, and someone has the floor, that person made spiteful and denigrating remarks against the person of President Buhari, you as the leader and convener of the meeting; kept mute – then you have wholeheartedly approved the remarks- that’s what Bindow did. Everything that occurred and was said during that meeting boils down to Bindow’s table. He carries both the camel and its loads.

Though, a local media outlet has reported that Bindow has issued a statement distancing himself from Suleiman Adamu’s remark and re-emphasised his commitment to the Buhari agenda, but that was too late too little. Bindow should have spoken in that meeting to stop any misguided remark against anybody not only President Buhari, but Bindow failed to do so.

On the other hand, the Adamawa APC has suspended the caretaker chairman of the APC, Yola South local government area of Adamawa state, Sulaiman Adamu, who took a swipe at President Buhari. The party has also set-up a 7-man committee to investigate the matter. This matter is an injury to the APC’s ongoing reconciliation in Adamawa state, the party urged its stakeholders at all levels not to allow unpleasant comments/remarks during party meetings of any nature.

Looking at the Adamawa brand of politics and the structure of the APC in the state, in addition to ‘links’ with Buhari, this is a big setback for Bindow’s ambition to make a return as governor under the APC. It has also in a way confirmed the long speculations that Bindow wanted Buhari dead; so that he can be made vice-president. Furthermore, the Bindow group has moles in it. Period! Any person that can record some ‘ugly’ remarks in a meeting of few people and make it public is a mole.

Politics, it is said, is local, but smart politicians also put into it the science of deep-thinking.

Zayyad I. Muhammad,

Abuja

08036070980, [email protected]