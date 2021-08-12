Leaked video: Adamawa APC suspends chair for wishing Buhari dead

Adamawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal has slammed indefinite suspension on Yola North local government party chairman, Alh. Sulaiman Adamu, for allegedly wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead with coronavirus.

The party set up a 7-man disciplinary committee to investigate the allegations and recommended the sanction.

The party’s decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the SWC of the party convened to discuss issues arising from a viral audio clip going round in the state where the chairman’s voice was heard making some uncomplimentary remarks on President Buhari to the extent of wishing him dead with coronavirus at Yola North APC stakeholders’ meeting convened by ex-Governor Bindow Jibrilla at the residence of his then commissioner for local government, Mustapha Barkindo Aliyu.

A press statement made available to journalists in Yola and signed by APC publicity secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi, said a 7- man investigation committee was set up to investigate the allegations.

“As a party, we came across an audio clip that is widely circulating in the social media which emanates from the stakeholders of our party in Yola South local government. In the light of the above, we had an emergency SWC today where the audio clip was replayed, digested and deliberated upon and at the end it was observed that some of the words/remarks in the audio clip are most unfortunate and require further investigation. “Consequently, a 7- man disciplinary committee has been set up by the SWC to investigates the issues in the audio clip and make appropriate recommendations.

“In order to ensure unhindered investigations and fair hearing the SWC has resolved that the APC caretaker committee chairman, Yola North local government who is a member of the state executive committee be suspended pending the outcome of the investigations by the 7- man disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, the APC local government vice chairman, Alhaji Adamu Majekano, is mandated to take over as acting chairman, Yola North,” he stated.

In the said viral audio the voice of the chairman was heard reigning abuses on the president and wishing him dead.

“I don’t know why coronavirus did not kill Buhari. If the president is placed side by side with Osinbajo, I will pick Osibanjo and leave Buhari,” he was heard saying in the video.

Another voice identified to be that of Alhaji Abubakar Sirimbai, former development area administrator, was also heard saying it is better for the president to die so that Osibanjo could take over power.

“It is better for the president to die so that his vice can take over the leadership. We sold our properties to help the president to win the election. We bought under wears, braziers and cosmetics which we used to give him make up. If I am averse to Osibanjo becoming the president, may God not give me the privilege of leaving till evening. Buhari has achieved nothing in Adamawa in the last six years.

“APC in Adamawa thrives on the legacies of Bindow. We heard that Buhari used to be extremely happy whenever he learnt someone has gone bankrupt. We can’t be worshipping him like others.”

Also chipping in the conversation was the voice of the immediate past speaker of the state House of Assembly and current member representing Yola North in the state House of Assembly on the platform of APC, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa who added that, “Osinbajo is our own.

Reacting over these allegations, the embattled suspended party chairman denied insulting President Buhari. He attributed it to the handiwork of his political enemies. He said the purported audio clip was doctored.

“The purported audio in circulation is fake, baseless, malicious and intentionally doctored by some enemies of the APC to dent my image and other high profile stakeholder’s in attendance during the meeting which was organised to strengthen the unity of the party.

“What transpired during the meeting were issues regarding the unity and progress of our party. We have not complained, abused or disrespected anybody during the meeting.”

Also speaking the convener of the meeting who is the immediate past governor of the state, Sen. Bindow Jibrilla distanced himself from all insults meted on President Buhari at the meeting, saying the meeting was convened to reconcile all warring factions within the party in the local government, in line with the call by the national leaders of the party.