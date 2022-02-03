Learn from Anambra NUJ triennial election, Obiano tells politicians

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Thursday, charged politicians in the country to learn from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State council on how to run issue based electioneering campaigns.

Anambra State Council of NUJ had at her Triennial Delegate convention held at Awka last week Friday elected Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, a Mass communication lecturer and South East editor of Authority newspaper as State Council Chairman, alongside six other executive members.

Obiano, who made the call through the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, while receiving the new executive on a courtesy call to his office at Awka, affirmed that politics should not be a do or die affair.

The governor assured that “Anambra State is moving in a new direction in its development from next month when Professor Chukwuma Soludo, an internationally recognized economist and a former Central Bank governor who reformed the country’s financial system, will assume office as the state chief executive, the new administration needs technocrats like Dr Odogwu in various areas of the state who will help him drive the rapid progress of the state.”



Continuing, he noted that “The era of adversarial journalism is over, just as the days of ‘publish and be damned.’ Both the government and the media need to be on the same page of development in the overriding interest of society”.



He further commended the camaraderie which marked the electioneering campaign of the NUJ election and the outcome as “both those who won the highly competitive election and those who didn’t hugged one another once the results were announced, promising to work together as brothers and sisters.”

Earlier, the new NUJ State Council Chairman, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, stated that the media were partners in progress with the government, assuring that journalists in the state would continue to uphold the ethics of their profession while discharging their duties.