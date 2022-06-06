Learning from history

Many people believe that history remains the best teacher. This is because experiences learnt over the time cannot be measured with respected to outcomes. Reflecting on how the continent can forge ahead, African political and business leaders are always saddled with the responsibilities of looking at salient issues facing Africa and Africans, identifying the problems and proffering practical solutions in tackling common problems such as poverty, climate change, debt crisis, food insecurity, incessant military rule, and bad governance. What do we hope to achieve? A better place for all to live and dwell in.

This quest for a better Africa reminds one of the think tank, “Economic Justice in Africa: Globalisation, the State and Civil Society”, which was attended by scholars, researchers, practitioners and civil society activists on how the Sub-Saharan African change cope with modern day challenges and keep waxing strong. In the discourse on “Race, Caste, Class and Gender Issues in Africa Today”, chaired by Dr. Emmanuel Nuesiri, a scholar, whose research interests cover global transformations, environmental governance and social justice. Dr. Nuesiri had been involved in the Responsive Forest Governance Initiative (RFGI) project, which focused on the relationship between democracy, political representation, forest governance and climate change mitigation while the speaker was Dr. Diallo Diop, a Pan-Africanist.

Dr. Diop traced the history of racism in many societies, noting that racism had negative connotations and associated with injustice. He stressed that the issue of race was pivotal to our globalised world, which is highly classified in the lines of hierarchy of top-bottom, white-black and rich-poor in which the Europeans were unfairly ranked at the top, Africans were put below while the Asians were fixed in-between. The three recommended books, which the resource person reflected upon while making his presentation were: De l’égalité des Races Humaines (Of the Equality of Human Races: A Positivist Anthropology) by Anterior Firmin (Published in 1885); The Racial Contract by Charles W. Mills (Cornell University Press, 1997); and The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander (The New Press, 2010).

While acknowledging and identifying other forms of cultural and gender discrimination, Dr. Diop said that the inequality among human beings could be seen manifesting in the prejudice of the minority against the majority as well as between male and female persons, noting that it is a reality that people have to deal with each other on the basis of their phenotype. Matriarchy, according to him, was a social characteristic of the African society even though females in Africa were mothers in their house-holds. He expressed his displeasure over the fact that human beings discriminate against each other without logical reasons.

Drawing strengths from the inspiring messages central to the recommended books, the Pan-Africanist called for the need to fight for a new social order that would bring about equality and better life for all using the non-discriminatory African model as against the European model that is highly discriminatory and naturally geared towards profit-making. He pointed out that conflict is classless and could happen to any society. He pleaded that all men would be accorded equal access to basic needs of life and be allowed to have aspirations that would guarantee them peace, unity and freedom. The resource person also called for a common language for Africans so as to promote better integration and have a common sense of purpose. Reviewing the proceedings, Dr. Nuesiri, who is also a Marie Curie BRAIN Fellow at the University of Potsdam, Germany, thanked the resource person for his rich and thought-provoking presentation.

During an assessment, he tasked the participants to rank the following social variables in an order of how they perceive them to be of utmost concern to them in which majority of the voters chose ‘gender’ as number one while ‘race’ and ‘caste’, came last. At the end, participants aligned with Dr. Diop’s line of thoughts and expressed the optimism that Africa could truly be united, develop and attain greatness, provided there is a common vision driven by Africans themselves, patriotic leadership and by adopting home-grown Afro-centric development model as against the existing, ‘imported’ and ‘strange’ ideas and models that have brought about chaos, acrimony and set-backs to our continent. While reminiscing on the sessions, it is only hoped that we would truly engender a better deal and solid blueprint for Africa’s development in view of current realities.

Learning from history simply means that we have recognised our mistakes and learnt from them, ready to look inwards to solve our problems, becoming proud of what Africa can offer to the world, jettisoning the perception that ‘what comes from outside’ is superior to ‘what goes out’, believing in our leaders, making home-grown solutions work, and developing African solution to African problems, among others. In summary, what we need to help move Africa from bad governance to good governance, despair to hope, and misery to life is found within. The earlier we realise this, the better. This is certainly a good way to start, if we are truly ready to learn from history and prosper as a people.

