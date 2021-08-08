Leave Abba Kyari alone

It is no longer news that the celebrated super cop and erstwhile head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has been suspended by the Police Service Commission to pave the way for investigation of bribery allegations against him by the notorious internet fraudster, Hushpuppi.



Abba Kyari has been declared wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for aiding or abetting fraud involving Hushpuppi and a Qatari business man. Since the unfortunate news was broke, many Nigerians have aired their views in support of or against Kyari.

For several Nigerians who have been monitoring and watching the superb performance of DCP Kyari as a brilliant head of the Intelligence Response Team, he is being witch-hunted for refusing to dance to the tune of some vested powerful interest ,hence his current travails.



As one of his ardent supporters who is convinced by his numerous performance in crime busting and apprehending high profile suspects, Kyari should not be allowed to face persecution in his country that he serves with dedication and passion.

There is nothing wrong for suspending and investigating him. The whole hullabaloo and uproar generated by the unfortunate saga is based on mere allegation by the FBI. Actually, by suspending him, the inspector general of police has done the right thing to save the image of the force. If Kyari is finally found wanting, he should be punished according to the laws of the land.

The US government should also know that Nigeria is a sovereign entity with set of laws fully enacted to punish the offenders. By calling for the extradition of Kyari to the US for an allegation of an offence committed in Nigeria is a breach of international conventions.



Given the trend at which our hard working Nigerians, who served the country diligently and to the best of their abilities are persecuted and vilified, one day we will wake up without the likes of Kyaris in our midst!



Saidu Liman (Dan Libiya), Funtua, Katsina state07066186807