Leave Jingir out of mischief, Alkali tells Jang 

The member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Muhammad Adam Alkali, has admonished Sen. Jonah Jang to leave Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir out of what he described as “his mischief and political failures”.

The federal lawmaker made the admonishment in a press release issued Monday, in Jos.

Alkali said he was dismayed with the statements by a “supposedly, elder statesman, Jonah Jang,” who castigated Sheikh Jingir, a revered Islamic scholar, alleging that the Sheikh has been “causing crises in Plateau state” simply because he firmly stand to protect the rights of his people.

“It is rather unfortunate that Jang made the serious allegation, which is not only untrue but also unproven. Even when he was the state governor, he could not sue Sheikh Jingir over such unfounded allegations.”

He added that as religious and revered leader, Sheikh Jingir, whose religious beliefs has bestowed on him the burden of leading people unto the right path, would not delve into creating crises, contrary to Jang’s statements, just in order to achieve undeserved political goals.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

