Leave politics to politicians, COAS warns soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has directed soldiers to leave politics to politician and focus on defending democracy as enshrined in the constitution.

Yahaya gave the directive Tuesday, at the 2022 Sallah Luncheon with troops at the Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task force, North- East Operation Hadin Kai in Damaturu.

Represented by Commander Sector 2 Joint Task force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Koko Isoni, Faruk charged all officers and Soldiers “to remain apolitical and professional in the conduct of their constructional duties”.

He said no doubt the nation is facing security challenges, the Nigerian Army said it will continue to remain focus in tackling these challenges.

“It is Worthy to note that the eid-el-fitr host special space for us as individual and collectively as an Army. It remind us of the significance of loyalty, Obedience, and sacrifice as well as provider a unique opportunity to reflect and re adjust our effort toward fulfilling our roles while justifying the confidence reposed on us as Nigerians.

” I wish to specially recognises and appreciate s immense sacrifice of our troops in Operation Hadin Kai and other operations as well as all internal security operations in Nigerian Army is engaging across the Country.

“I assure that, the troops will continue to put in their best to ensure that there is total peace in insurgency affected states, “COAS said.

According to him, the Army will continue to provide support in training and improved health status of troops including psychological trauma.

He, therefore, urged the troops not to relent, but to surge ahead to end the war that has claimed many lives and property.

