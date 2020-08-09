Leave us out of contract scam, firm tells NDDC

One of the construction companies, Webster Global Ventures , alleged by the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to have been used by some federal lawmakers in contract scam, has denied being part of such fraudulent practices.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC under the leadership of Professor Daniel Pondei, had recently alleged that the construction company has been serving as conduit pipe between the National Assembly and the agency on forced contracts payments.

But the company in a statement issued by its director, operations , Opeolu Adara , copies of which were made available to newsmen Sunday, described the IMC claim, as a deliberate attempt to bring the construction firm’s reputation into disrepute.

It described the statement credited to the acting managing director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei as false, inaccurate and misleading.

The company was emphatic that the National Assembly never influenced any payment made to the company by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The statement reads in part: “We are a company of international repute and no one should dent our image.

“National Assembly never influenced payment made to our company because we completed all projects we handled. We have been in operations for more than 20 years and we have never been linked to any form of fraud as a corporate company.”