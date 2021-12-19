Leeds United vs Arsenal: Premier League launches probe over ‘racist incident’

Leeds United say an arrest has been made and an investigation is under way after an alleged incident of racism from the crowd during their 4-1 home defeat by Arsenal.

Gunners substitute Rob Holding approached the fourth official in the 33rd minute, saying he had heard racial abuse from a Leeds supporter.

“Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a life time ban for all Leeds United games,” said a club statement.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “It is very disappointing because we have done so much in football to try to avoid that.

“The situation existed and was reported. It has to be dealt with by the authorities. I have nothing more to say about it.

“I don’t think it’s fair for a full stadium to pay the price. It was a single incident that has to be reported.”

The Premier League has said it is investigating the incident.