Leganes sign two players from Kenneth Omeruo’s academy

Spanish Segunda Liga side and club of Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo have signed two players from his academy.

Kenneth Omeruo who plays for Leganes in the Spanish second division brokered the deal that saw the boys move up from an academy in Abuja to spanish Seguda Liga

Kargbo Samuel, who is from Sierra Leone and Obinna Okere from Nigeria will link up with the under 19 team and under-23 team respectively.

Just three months after the creation of Kenneth Omeruo academy ,three players have moved to play for top foreign clubs across Europe.

