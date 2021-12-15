Legislate on AbdulRazaq’s 10- year devt plan, group urges assembly

A leading pro democracy group, Kwara Must Change, has asked the House of Assembly to adopt the 10- year development plan launched by Goverrnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a legal instrument that should be fully implemented by successive governments.

The group also noted that with the recent political gender bill signed into law by the governor, he had raised the bar of leadership for aspiring political office holders that will be seeking elective offices in future.

In a statement Tuesday by its convener, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group stated that Nigeria’s major development challenge is lack of consistency in policy direction, which explains why there are several abandoned projects across the country and numerous policy summersault.

He said: “Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been a very good example. He doesn’t only make it a priority to complete numerous abandoned projects upon resumption, he actually matched his words with action, thereby completing several projects of previous administration.

“Those before Governor Abdulrazaq were not so charitable, neither did we know what those after him will do,” Hamzat said.

He proposed that the state development plan should be adopted by the state assembly as a working tool for government until the full implementation of the plan. This will not only prevent abandonment by successive administration but also make it a legal document imbued with sustainability.