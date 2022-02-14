Legislative aides write EFCC, ICPC Buhari over salary arrears, minimum wage, others





Some aggrieved legislative aides to federal lawmakers on Monday petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), over alleged ‘criminal diversion of their budgeted legitimate entitlements’ by Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Amos Ojo Olatunde .

The aides who staged separate peaceful protests at the headquarters of the two anti-graft agencies in Abuja, said the non-payment of their entitlements has turned them into “slaves”.

They held banners and placards with various inscriptions denouncing the action of the CNA.

Some of the placards read: “We are aides not slaves”, “Probe the Clerk to the National Assembly and NASS Presiding Officers for aides entitlement”, “NASS Management: Pay us our legitimate arrears and minimum wage”, “Pay us now: salary arrears, minimum wage, DTA, trainings”, “National Assembly aides are not slaves. A worker deserves his wages” among others.

They consequently called for transparency in the management of Legislative Aides account to avoid breach of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

In the petition dated February 14, 2022 and addressed to EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, the aides said they are also being owed Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), Minimum Wage Arrears from January 2020, trainings among others.

The petition signed by Zebis Kekung and Kingsley Ejekwu Esq. for Concerned Legislative Aides of the 9th National Assembly, reads: “The non-payment of these accumulated legitimate entitlements has turned legislative aides into legislative slaves.

“We have been pauperized to the extent that we are unable to meet our financial obligations like payment of school fees, hospital bills, house rents, debt servicing, putting us into several embarrassing situations.

“All avenues we employed in appealing to the consciences of the President of the Senate Senator (Dr.) Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. ‘Femi Gbajabiamila and the Clerk of the National Assembly, Arch. Amos Ojo has proved abortive hence the last recourse to this petition.

“It is instructive to note that legislative aides affairs are directly under the purview of the Speaker.

“We are therefore beseeching you to use your good office to investigate this criminal diversion of our budgeted legitimate entitlements, bring the culprits to book and ensure the prompt payment of the allowances and arrears to us.

“For the avoidance of doubts, our prayers are: payment of our salary arrears that was duly appropriated; payment of our DTA allowance and training allowance including laptops; payment of our minimum wages from January 2020 till date and transparency in the management of Legislative Aides account to avoid breach of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007”.

The petition was also copied to President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman and Director General, State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi.

Others are Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare; Social Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP); BUDGiT; Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and Human Rights Radio.