Legislators behind Emefiele resignation call – NAG

A group, Northern Advocacy Group (NAG), Thursday raised concerns over the call for the resignation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, by a section of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), saying legislators are behind the call with deliberate intension to pull him down for political gains.

The group in a press statement Thursday in Abuja, signed by four different organisations, Northern Professional Forum, Arewa Business Women League, and Arewa Frontier, Arewa Patriotic and Anti-Corruption Network, said the misrepresentation and falsehoods against the governor is emanating from some legislators who believe that pulling Emefiele down will culminate into their political God father having access to Nigerian’s money for his presidential ambition.

They said these persons feel that it is wisdom to tarnish and bring to ridicule, the outstanding effort of CBN just to gain the support of the president and seize power.

“Our position is unanimous and we are all in support of Mr. Emefiele and his management team in CBN and all their effort to stabilise the naira and grow our foreign reserve for the nation. This holistic resolve brought us together under the aegis of Northern Advocacy Group (NAG).

“Let it be known that, we are not part of any Northern organization trying to bring disrepute to the government. We consider it wrong to call for the resignation of the CBN governor by the Arewa Youth Assembly over an unproven claim that the policies of the CBN have leaped the county into poverty. It is worthy of note that any call for resignation of Emefiele will erode the achievements recorded by President Buhari in his effort to revamp the economy,” the group said.

It further asserted that the economy was already in shambles and it got worsened by low prices of crude at the international market, empty treasury, corruption, dilapidated infrastructure and insecurity in the country.

“We want to commend his effort in expanding foreign exchange earning opportunities so as to increase our foreign reserve and raise the value of the naira. It is our belief that this effort will improve the economy.

“The politicians should please allow the government to work. We are convinced that President Buhari will deliver at the end. We are disappointed that some persons will make themselves available to unsettle the government. No reasonable person will embark on such venture, because it is unpatriotic,” it said.