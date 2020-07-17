Legislature remains least developed – Tambuwal

The legislative arm of government remains the least develop and recognised organ despite its recognition by the Nigerian Constitution, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of of Sokoto state has said.

The governor stated this Friday when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.

Tambuwal also said the legislative arm of government was also the most misunderstood arm, adding that “it is the only one that has been a casualty whenever the military takes over reins of government.

“’In any government, civilian or military you will find executive and judicial arm of government, but under the military regime, you dont have parliament, that is why it is misunderstood and undeveloped out of the three arms of government in Nigeria,” he said.

Tambuwal commended the NYP and the United Nations (UN) for coming up with the initiative to make the youth understand and appreciate the legislative business, its rudiments and workings.

He appreciated the group’s effort to undertake oversight functions in the state, saying that it would help them in advancing their knowledge on the workings of governance as well as help them to know the duties of both the legislative and executive arms of government.

He advised them to use the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) as yardsticks to measure its performance.

“You should use what the state government is getting from IGR and FAAC monthly as variables to assess its performance.”

Earlier, in his address, the speaker of the NYP, Mubarak Mijinyawa, said they were in the state for an oversight function and also to condole with the governor over the demise of the former Minister of Youth Development, Inuwa Abdulkadir.

According to him, they had gone around and seen lots of developmental projects being executed by the government.

He commended the governor for sponsoring many youths in the state to study within and outside the country as well as offering them empowerment programmes.