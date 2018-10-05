Leicester City, NFF, Eagles stars celebrate Iheanacho @ 22

The Nigeria Football Federation and Leicester City have a sent congratulatory messages to Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho who turns 22 yesterday (Wednesday) Iheanacho who has scored once and provided two assists in seven English Premier League games this term was born in Imo State, Nigeri, on October 3 1996.

“22 today Have a fantastic day, @67Kelechi! ,” Leicester City tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

The Nigeria Football Federation also celebrated the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles forward by posting a picture of the player with a note beneath it.

“Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles forward, @67Kelechi.

Enjoy! .” some of Iheanacho’s Nigeria teammates also took to their Twitter handles to celebrate the former Manchester City star.

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo wrote: “Happy Birthday Onyem @67Kelechi #sweetboys wishing u an injury free career brother.” Former Nigeria captain, Nwankwo Kanu wrote: “Happy Birthday to STAR BOY KELECHI IHEANACHO and wish you many more years and Gods blessings and protection.

@67Kelechi #happybirthday #nigeria #owerri.”