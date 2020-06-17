Leicester City ready to off load Iheanacho

Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers is ready to sell Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho to recoup funds needed in the transfer market to buy players ahead of the Europa Champions League campaign next season.

The foxes are fighting to make sure that they finish among the top four which will give them Champions League tickets.

And should they end up getting the Champions League slot, then Rodgers will have to bolster his squad for them to do well in Europe.

Rodgers is planning to sign Odsonne Edouard who plays for Celtic in Scotland with the sale of Nigerian Iheanacho.

The Super Eagles star has been on and off since he got to Leicester City, but he was able to find his rhythm before the Premier League season was suspended.

Edouard played under Rodgers when he was in charge at Celtic and the manager now wants a reunion with the Frenchman in England.

The Brazilian has been great for Celtic this season scoring 28 goals in all competition which is one of the reasons Rodgers wants him in England.

But Celtic are aiming to win their 10th League titles next term and the club chiefs may convince Edouard to stay by offering him a big contract.