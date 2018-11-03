Leicester returns to EPL action, one week after Owner’s demise

Leicester City’s players want to play at Cardiff so they can honour the club’s owner who died in a helicopter crash, says striker Jamie Vardy.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people were killed in the crash outside King Power Stadium on 27 October.

“We need to make sure we do him proud on the pitch,” said Vardy, 31.

Saturday’s Premier League match in Cardiff is the Foxes’ first since the incident and manager Claude Puel has said the result is “not important”.

Speaking to Football Focus, Vardy said: “The boss [Puel] gave us the option to do other things, whatever we felt best.

“Everyone came to a unanimous decision, we get out there and make sure we prepare for an important game.

“It was a tough decision [to play at Cardiff]. But knowing what Vichai would have wanted meant it was an easier decision to make.

“Every single player and staff member needed to play and wanted to play, and we need to make sure we do him proud on the pitch.”

Vardy said the players began training again on Tuesday, and added: “The training sessions have been good.

“I think by playing football you are able to take your mind off it slightly, even just for an hour or so.”

Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie between Leicester and Southampton at King Power Stadium was postponed after Saturday’s crash, and has been rearranged for 27 November.

All Premier League games this weekend will be preceded by a minute’s silence, and players will wear black armbands.

Leicester announced on Friday that supporters travelling to Cardiff will be offered a free breakfast at King Power Stadium before leaving to travel to South Wales.

Fans will also be given a free t-shirt once they arrive at Cardiff City stadium, honouring the chairman.

Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral will begin in his native Thailand on Saturday and could last a week. Puel said players would be given the opportunity to attend.

“It’s been one of the hardest weeks for myself and the lads,” said Vardy. “The players want to be there [at the funeral] after everything the owner has shown in the players and the club. It is an extended family, so family members should be there.”

