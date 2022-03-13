Lekki deep seaport to contribute $360bn in Nigerian economic – FG 

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has affirmed that the Lekki deep seaport when completed and operational, would contribute $360 billion to the Nigerian economy over the course of 45 years.

The minister who gave the assurance on Sunday in Lagos after the inspection of the project said, “It also depends on how much the economy will grow before then. The growth of the economy will put pressure on the expansion.

“The deep seaport was a privately funded project, over time, they (contractors) will collect their revenue from the commercial activities before they hand over to the federal government.

“But obviously taxes will be collected here, even them (Contractors) will pay taxes, I am not sure there were any taxes mentioned in the agreement, but I doubt there is any tax exemption.

“So, we will collect taxes here, the confidence in giving them the project is because of the taxes that we will collect here that will help us in the construction of other projects.”

Amaechi further explained that the Contractors will have to recover the money they invested in the project, stating that “in financial terms, in the process of recovering their money, they will contribute to the GDP of the nation annually”.

On the expansion of the seaport, the Minister complained that the port was not spacious enough to accommodate high-level economic activities in years to come.

He said, “the argument we had in cabinet is that the need for a deep seaport at Lekki was a result of the fact that the demand for port activities in the country has exceeded the supply of tincan and Apapa around Lagos.”