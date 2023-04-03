Lekki Deep Seaport to provide 170,000 jobs – NPA 

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said the Lekki Deep Seaport, when completed, would provide a lot of job opportunities for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths.

Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, dropped this hint weekend during the NPA special day at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Koko, represented by the Principal Manager, Corporate Strategic Communications, Mrs Bethel Ugwuoba, said that when the Lekki Deep Seaport is fully completed, “is expected to generate more than 170,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for Nigerians.”

“The Lekki Deep Seaport has been commissioned for operations by His Excellency the President Mohammadu Buhari in January 2023. Lekki Deep Seaport is the deepest Port in West Africa and will be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s Maritime economy. This multi-purpose Port is expected to generate more than 170,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for Nigerians when completed,” he said.

The Managing Director noted that with such a Seaport, it will be a leading port in Africa.

“We will strive to be the leading port in Africa, a dream we can realise with collective commitment of trade development drivers. We will continue to collaborate with our partners in the economic development of Nigeria,” he opined.

Koko described the Nigerian maritime industry as a prime economic driver, pointing out that 85 percent volume of economic activities are delivered through the ports.

