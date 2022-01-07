Leo Stan seeks site for Imo Finishing School, pledges to empower 1,500

Chairman of Zinox Computers, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, has asked Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state to donate a site to him for the establishment of Imo Finishing School.

He made this demand during Tuesday’s Imo stakeholders’ meeting, which he chaired.

According to him, “We need to launch a Finishing School to be used by all Imolites and the lecturers will be of Imo origin. I will invest N500 million in the project and hope to empower about 1,500 people, all Imo people.”

Chief Ekeh, who pleaded with Imolites to stop the insecurity in the state, said the state was the only place they had and would not run away or abandon it, adding that the state should not continue to be a laughing stock before comity of states in the country.

“As we are fighting here, other states are growing. I plead that there should be a change of heart because when people read news they think that Imo is a war front. I feel ashamed that a state where hard working people are, hooligans hold sway. My intention is to move the state forward. We have to create jobs in the private sector, and not in government,” he said.

The Zinox chairman also expressed dismay that the Imo House of Assembly where Imo lawmakers stay every day to make laws for the people is not connected to the internet and promised to connect it before the end of February.