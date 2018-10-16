Let Abdurrahman Abdulrazak be!

The unfolding scenario after the APC primaries in Kwara state calls for the concerted efforts of all stakeholders and indeed the generality of members to safeguard and reinforce the promising outcome from the highly retrogressive response of just one out of other defeated aspirants, Professor Oba Abdurraheem, to scuttle APC’s sure-banker capture of the governorship seat in 2019.

It will be recalled that the veritable arrowhead of new generation youth politics for positive transformation into a new era in Kwara state under the APC, Abdurrahman Abdulrazak coasted to a predictable victory in the primaries and was spontaneously embraced by all other aspirants leading to his official endorsement by the National Headquarters of the APC thereby strengthening the common resolve to liberate Kwara state from the stranglehold of PDP dynastic domination in 2019.

It is however most unfortunate and unexpected that despite the overwhelming acceptance of the verdict of the primaries as well as the recognition of the long-standing singular role and achievements of Abdurrahman Abdulrazak in providing the required dynamic leadership and logistic leverage that has sustained a credible alternative political movement in Kwara state, the 75-year old former vice chancellor adamantly remained a lone ranger against the expressed will of the majority of APC stakeholders and supporters.

While the professor has obviously reached the twilight of both his academic and political career and should instead be only too willing to encourage and support his grandson to expand the frontiers of political liberation through generational shift, Abdurrahman Abdulrazak is at his optimum best stage to spearhead the attainment of the desired popular aspirations of Kwarans, having already made his mark in the world of oil business and other employment generating investment initiatives.

Significantly, it was Abdurrahman Abdulrazak who stood gallantly against Senator Abubakar Saraki in the last elections, losing narrowly amid controversy over the outcome.

He is definitely our best bet in the next elections and the path of honour for Professor Oba Abdurraheem is to emulate other aspirants and support him to achieve the imminent victory of the oppressed people of Kwara state, instead of adopting an uncooperative attitude for his personal objectives.

He should be called to order to see reason and join the majority of stakeholders and supporters of the APC and indeed the entire people of Kwara state to attain final liberation from political bondage.

Muhammad Aremu, APC Youth Wing, Offa, Kwara stat\

