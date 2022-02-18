Let Emefiele be, Arewa Network blasts PFN

The Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN), has come under fire from the Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) for calling on the National Assembly to probe the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The PFN had in a statement by Tope Badmus alleged that Emefiele was consulting to contest for president, and advised him to resign his appointment.

The group also alleged that he had used CBN’s intervention funds to service his political associates and for his 2023 presidential ambition.

But in a swift reaction, NEN secretary general, Suleiman Abbah, described PFN as “an obscure, fringe group commissioned by politicians with dubious agenda to tarnish the reputation of the CBN governor.

“We remember that PFN assumed embarrassing notoriety when it shamelessly made similar spurious allegations against NIRSAL, which they blatantly fail to substantiate.

“This too, is just another sponsored attempt to distract Emefile from his dedicated service for the country through diligent execution of meaningful intervention propgrammes he personally initiated.

“With so much media privileges affordable in a democracy, it is not uncommon for such fraudulent contraptions as the PFN to take advantage of the moment to do unpopular things.

“Ignorant and envious groups like this one can be tolerated if they attempt to downplay the significance of the successes recorded by Mr Emefile around national economic turn around and particularly seeing the economy through two recessions within two years which is unprecedented globally,” NEN said.

“President Buhari’s lot is to assemble the Nigerians to advise him and take forward his vision. He will need people who will convey his concerns and compassion; who will reach and bring comfort to millions who suffer in an economy under recession; and people who will combine his personal integrity with competence and commitment,” the statement said.

NEN noted however, that discerning Nigerians were not wrong when they see President Buhari’s image and vision being adequately served by the quality and competence of people like Emefiele, assembled to work with him and see the nation through this difficult period.

“With Emefiele’s professional intervention and selfless commitment, the Buhari administration has done extremely well in managing the recession, in the all-important fight against corruption within the laws of the land, and in rebuilding a nation united around the values of justice and honest enterprise are not his enemies,” NEN said.