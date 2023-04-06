Let Godswil be done in National Assembly

It is barely 60 days for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to proclaim the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. The life of the Ninth Senate will on June 10 cease to exist, making way for the 10th Senate to be inaugurated on June 11, 2023. In line with the tradition of the eve of proclamation, declarations and schemings, consultations, and even blackmail have heightened on who presides over the Senate this time.

Fair enough, senators-elect across party lines are not mincing words on their resolve to ensure that principal offices in the upper chamber are not compromised. There have been resonating voices that the Presidency of the 10th Senate this time be zoned to the South-south. Here, the collective resolve from most colleagues is that Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio fits the bill to lead them.

These calls are in view of the historic breakthrough of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that got more than 25% votes in each of the six states in the South-south, that were hitherto considered the stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). We cannot erase the imprimatur of Senator Akpabio, the zonal coordinator of campaigns, a complete loyal party man, from this victory.

Though Senator Akpabio bought form to contest the party’s presidential primaries and criss-crossed the length and breadth of the country to woo his party delegates to vote for him, he rightly deferred to the leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and stepped down to ensure the leader had a smooth sail to victory at the primaries.

As if that was not enough, he went for the broke and secured the needed 25% in his state of Akwa Ibom, among other states in the zone, for his party. It is the electoral contribution of the South-south that greatly helped the ruling party to clinch the presidency in the just concluded presidential election. It is therefore, necessary for the party to consolidate on its electoral success in the zone by allowing the Senate Presidency to go to the South-south and in recognition of efforts, loyalty and competence, pick Senator Godswill Akpabio as an unopposed candidate for the Senate Presidency.

Senator Akpabio, a lawyer and a former Minority Leader in the Senate, has the experience and is well accepted across regional divide. Godswill Akpabio is a patriot, an idealist, a man of action and a dreamer of dreams. This is a man that is so daring, so adventurous, and yet so intensely practical in his approach to issues, that deserves to head the National Assembly.

Akpabio possesses the stirling qualities that would make him capable of presiding over the 10th National Assembly. How did he conduct himself in his previous national assignments, to demonstrate that he has the requisite qualities for such exalted office as the third ranking citizen of Nigeria? He’s well capable because he understands the present mood of the nation that has hitherto been fragmented along various divides. Akpabio is highly respected enough to be left to undertake the onerous task of assuaging the diverse feelings of Nigerians.

Senator Akpabio is dedicated to a noble ideal, entirely selfless, free from all narrowness, truthful in thought, fearless in action, meek as a lamb but a lion in spirit. He believes and has faith in the fundamental values of life. Akpabio is humble enough to regard his colleagues as his bosses. He is wise enough to lead instead of rule over his colleagues.

It’s our firm belief that Godswill Akpabio has a pedigree of integrity and commands support with loyalty across political divide and zones that will enable him to pilot the affairs of the Senate successfully without rancour or acrimony, if elected the next President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As he accomplished during his tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom state, Akpabio will surely position the people as the crucial center of legislation in a way that National Assembly and Presidency have a complementary relationship and not a rubber-stamp.

The patriotic sentiment of Akpabio knows no bounds. His love for his country came to fore in the height of Niger Delta militancy in 2008 under President Umar Musa Yar’Adua. Yar’Adua urged Akpabio to prevail on the oil workers to pump the crude from the Akwa Ibom axis as Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states have been declared no-go areas by the militants. This is the period in the life of this country that Godswill Akpabio single-handedly provided for the running of this country without the knowledge of many of his contemporaries. It’s the structure that Akpabio put in place when he was a governor that enabled his Akwa Ibom state to still lead today in oil production for the sustenance of the nation’s economy. Akpabio’s state of Akwa Ibom today is the leading producer of crude oil (31.4% – 504,000 Bpd). This indeed is the pay-back time by the federal government if Akpabio is made Senate President on June 11.

Akpabio is a man of courage and faith, facing any task before him with zeal and energy. Akpabio, as minister tackled thorny issues in the ministry of Niger Delta, putting an end to the profligacy that bedeviled NDDC, and thereby stimulating Buhari’s new vision to reposition things to be rightfully done in the region, and he handled the Niger Delta problems with skill and efficiency.

Akpabio brought uncommon transformation to Akwa Ibom state as a two term governor. How was he able to run free education programme successfully in the state? How was he able to handle infrastructural developments in the state, turning it into tourist delight? It’s this skill that Godswill Akpabio will bring to bear in the management of the National Assembly, when given the opportunity.

Akpabio is indeed a nationalist highly appreciated by all Nigerian men and women of good conscience and would be of national pride if elected the next Senate President. This is because he is divinely gifted with special leadership qualities to lead the National Assembly.

Akpabio was born on December 9,1962 to Chief Obot and Mrs. Lucy Akpabio, natives of Ukana, Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom state. The young Akpabio lost his dad early in life and was raised by his mother who instilled in him values of hard work, discipline and honesty.

He attended Methodist Primary School, Ukana and Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Rivers state. He proceeded to the University of Calabar, Cross River state where he obtained his first degree in law. Akpabio began his early career as a teacher and later joined Messrs Paul Usoro & Co. Law firm as an Associate Partner.

In 2002 Akpabio ventured into politics and was commissioner for petroleum and natural resources, and later for local government and chieftaincy affairs. Akpabio eventually contested as a governor and served for two terms before he went to the senate where he was singled out and made Senate Minority Leader .

Akpabio who is the immediate past ninister of Niger Delta Affairs resigned to take a shot at his party’s primaries for presidency and later as senator. The rest is history. He is back into the 10th Senate and aspiring for the office of Senate Presidency.

Inyangudo writes from Abuja.

