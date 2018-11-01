Let there be peace in Kaduna

“Draw back the rifles, draw back the machine guns, draw back the cannons trust in conciliation, in arbitration, in peace!…. A country grows in history not only because of the heroism of its troops on the field of battle; it grows also when it turns to justice and to right for the conservation of its interests”. -Aristide Briand French Statesman (1862-1932)

I can’t help it, yes, I tried, but I can’t because my heart stroked, my body shivered and my tears loped down on my cheek when I heard and read about Kaduna crises again, after the state has witnessed the deaths of hundreds of people during the previous uprisings in and outside the state. . Please why? I sympathies with Nigerians, may God Almighty continue to be in total control. Sincerely, Kaduna mayhem is however, everybody’s business. The crises that led to loss of many lives and properties worth millions if not billions, and made many stranded, confused, homeless, widows and orphans, Businesses paralysed because of curfew and road leading to many states and neighbouring countries was barricaded (closed). F.G should initiate a forum and allow people of the state to have dialogue among themselves to sort out themselves a possible means or ways for a lasting peace reign in the state.

Dialogue is a formal discussion or negotiation, especially between opposition sides in a political or international context e.t.c. AsU.S. educator and author Edgar H. Schein (1928 – ) stated that Dialogue cannot create the need to change, but it certainly facilitates the process of change.

Some of the basic functions of a government are to provide security, freedom, safety, stability, equality, and social services for the citizens of the society (country). It has to also maintain law and order within the society (country). U.S Politician and Peace negotiator (1933- ) George Mit Chell, once said; “Peace, Political stability and reconciliation are not too much to ask for. They are the minimum that a decent society provides.”

I will appeal to the federal government to take the Kaduna and Jos crisis very serious. Let justice be done, those found guilty in this ugly and inhumane act should at least be punished to serve as deterrent to others with similar misguided chivalrous mind set. They should be made to account for the lives and properties that were lost. To be candid government’s approach to so many issues in this country especially religious crises was not the right thing to do and did not at all help the matters. I will appeal to all the people of the state to forgive one another. The people of Kaduna were peace loving people, who we know were loyal, tolerant and understanding but now the case is different. Haba!

Please, let’s forgive and forget, for forgiveness is to stop being bitter or angry with one another. Forgiveness limits and paralyses those who meant evil against you. It is forgiveness that gives you an edge over and above your enemies, bear in mind that there is no revenge as sweet as forgiveness. In short, he who cannot forgive breaks the bridge which he himself must pass. Lastly, you should know by now that nothing destroys today‘s happiness than thinking over yesterday’s misfortune and nothing cancels today’s joy like tomorrow’s fears. So let us think of the betterment of our country Nigeria.

Let us come together as one; because alone we are weak but united we are powerful. In other words united we stand, divided we fall. As John Lennon (1940-1980) once said: ‘All we are saying is give PEACE a chance’. – Also government should compensate those whom were affected. Other activities that wil engage the communities (youth) should be initiated like the sports and a like.

Let government do the needful to have less youth on the streets and other places more in schools and other employed. At this juncture i will appeal to the youth who are used in many of these acts (operations) to be on the look. The Nigeria youth should aspire to be responsible citizens. We will shun or say No to drug abuse, fraud, corruption and other social rice’s. We say No to militancy, laziness and political thugs. We will be law abiding, committed and promised to be great leaders of tomorrow. If Nigerian youth continue to commit suicide or die due to frustration, deprivation, and negligence and alike, who will take the mantle of leadership in Nigeria?

At the point in time, the Youths should reminded that their stage (youthful age) is the most critical period in a person’s life is his youthful years. These are years or times that he or she is still energetic and full of vigour. Youthful age is the period that determine the remaining period of his or her life when he or she does not have the strength to strive and struggle again if a youth use this opportunity to do the right things by challenging him or herself to what is correct will build the person and stay forever and you will be useful to yourself, your.

O God! Guide us to the best of deeds and the best of morals, as none can guide to the best except you and save us from the bad deeds as none can save us from what is bad except you. We ask for mercy from you by which you will guide our hearts, settle our affairs, remove our worries, and protect us from what is unseen to us and let not those who have no fear of you and who do not show mercy towards us rule over us. I still pray and hope for undeviating and permanent peace to reign in Nigeria. May God bless Nigeria, amen.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state via [email protected]

