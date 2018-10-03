Let us invest more in clean toilets than posh cars

It would be quite interesting to meet someone who will agree with me that the finest invention yet by the white man is that sparkling-white toilet potty; add to this must be that sweet-smelling antiseptic liquid that always invoke even sweeter memories of general hospitals like they were in the 1970s and very early 1980s. Oh, how things have slid for the worse these past 35 years. Yet, in the midst of all this despair and abject despondency, I still get excited each time I behold that stainless potty in my bathroom and I honestly desire that every single Nigerian should have unfettered access to one such potty they can call their own and thence proceed to care for by daily cleansing with the appropriate antiseptic solutions. This is not a dream that is beyond realisation, no not at all. However, Nigerians have propensity and penchant for getting their priorities mixed-up thoroughly and it is so sad to observe that government functionaries at all levels are simply not sophisticated and cultured enough to know that what the people truly desire first and foremost is assurance of daily basic hygiene; in so far that Nigerians are not low-level animals, they can be trained to appreciate clean toilet facilities. Alas, what I observe over here at my domain in Minna, and this applies to all quarters of the country, is that folks prefer to expend scarce resources on fancy cars and relegate home hygiene to the province of irrelevance. Towards the northern sector of the Western Bye-pass, it is not uncommon to see “big men” who have parked their cars by the shoulders of this expressway and then squat to shit just off these shoulders and the truth is that they have failed to invest in clean bathroom facilities at home. Sunday Adole Jonah, Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state

