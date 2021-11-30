Let your reports be objective, Makinde charges journalists

Governor Seyi Makinde Monday has tasked journalists in Oyo state and Nigeria to be objective, fair and balance in their reports .

The governor who was awarded the best Media-Friendly Governor gave the charge while declaring open the 2021 Oyo state NUJ Council Press Week held at the council Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, the governor solicited the support of journalists by reporting on issues and not sentiment.

“Be objective, fair and balance in your reports. We are not saying you should be supporting us, but report on issues. We shouldn’t report on sentiment. I am very happy, my boss is very happy and we cherish this award. We will continue to do our best in repositioning our state for the better,” he said.

Governor Makinde stated that his administration had fulfilled majority of his campaign promises in 2019 election, saying, “I promised to reposition LAUTECH, we did it and make it solely owned by Oyo state.

“Our healthcare facilities were in comatose before we came on board, but we have fixed over 100 primary health care centers. Another 100 will be ready before the end of year 2022. We promised free education and quality healthcare services and we have done them.

“We have also repositioned unprecedented number of infrastructures, including opening up of new roads. Notable amongst these are the Iseyin-Oyo road, Moniya- Ibadan-Iseyin road, and many township roads.

“By the time we complete the township roads, economy will improve in those towns. When you are reporting, please be objective and professional.

Oyo NUJ chairman, Alhaji Ademola Babalola, in his welcome address lauded the support of members of Oyo NUJ , saying despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the union under him has continued to record tremendous achievements.

“By next year, we are going to be more aggressive on training and retraining of journalists. In the last one year, we are able to achieve what we have not achieved many years ago, I mean the j

ournalists estate. It is our legacy project and encourage more members and leaders to subscribe for the land.”