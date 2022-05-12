Let’s avoid speeches, actions capable of causing another civil war, retired Justice Odili tells Nigerians 

Justice Mary Odili has warned against speeches or actions that could propel “the unfortunate war which took the lives of millions of Nigerians about 55 years ago.”

Nigeria she noted is currently in an ’emergency situation which according to her necessitated her advice.

Against the backdrop, Odili now a retired Judge from the Supreme Court bench haven attained the mandatory 70 years of age, further warned that the reoccurrence of that ugly incident in the country must be avoided by all means.

The jurist spoke at a valedictory Cpcourt session organised by the Supreme Court to mark her retirement from bench on Thursday.

While recalling the experiences of the 1967 – 1970 Nigerian civil war, Odili whose resident was invaded by some security personnel in the January 15, 2022, described the experience as bitter.

She said, “During the war we survived the air raids with the bombers and fighters as low as the height of fruit trees with me catching the eyes of the pilots on an occasion,” she said.

Justice Odili further noted that she brought this period of her life up “not to whip up animosities or negative feelings but to call to the mind of all and sundry the emergency situation which now faces the nation.

“Some of the actions or speeches that propelled the unfortunate war which took the lives of millions of our people are being re- enacted at this time.

She also lamented that the good initiatives and potential of old and young people of that period have been thrown over board, instead of deploying them to good use.

On restructuring, she said the country should not ignore or “lose opportunity to set the ship of state on the right course,” adding “a stich in time saves nine”

Speaking earlier, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CNJ), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, extolled Odili’s virtues, describing her as a beacon of strength for African women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

