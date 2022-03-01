Let’s close rank and end insecurity, NSCDC urges security agencies

The Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom state Command has called on all security agencies in the country to collaborate and end security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The state commandant, Mr. Abidemi Majekodunmi, disclosed during the 2022 World Civil Defence Day celebration in Uyo on Tuesday.

Blueprint reports that this year’s theme is “Uniting the World’s Leading Industry Specialists for the Safety and Security of Future Generations”.

Majekodunmi said the agency has devised and articulated a clear template of synergy with critical stakeholders.

“We call on all stakeholders of the Nigerian States; security agencies, professional bodies, inter and nongovernmental organisation, civil society, public and private institutions to close ranks and fashion out the most appropriate response to societal challenges,” he said.

He said the agency has continued to curtail the activities of vandals, adding that it has made several arrests, and suspects were arraigned in court.

The Commandant further said that the agency has been collaborating with the Navy and Army where suspects of illegal bunkering were handed over to the NSCDC.

“Since my advent in Akwa Ibom State, we have successfully prosecuted all vandals and we have adopted proactive measures in this respect to prevent damages on government infrastructures.

“To a very large extent, we have the directive of the Commandant-General to flush out vandals and criminals in the state,” he said.

He however, urged members of the public to support the agency by providing information that would help in the fight against insecurity.