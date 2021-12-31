Let’s continue to be hopeful in 2022, Sylva tells Nigerians

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has predicted that 2022 “will be better than 2021” in the nation’s socio-political environment, urging Nigerians to “keep hope of a better Nigeria alive in 2022.”

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Sylva said the citizens needed to continue to think positively of a better Nigeria, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government “will do its best to ensure that things continue to get better for Nigerians.”

“2022 is going to be a good year for Nigeria. Things have started shaping up and with our collective support and prayers; we will achieve the Nigeria of our dream. This is not the time to despair but to rekindle our hope of a great and prosperous Nigeria. Just like the Israelite, with God on our side, we will certainly rise from the ashes to the zenith of prosperity.

“We need to keep hope alive and dream big in 2022. The outgoing year was a challenging one especially with the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges that characterised the year, the government of President Buhari was able to make some remarkable achievements in the different sectors of the nation’s economy,” he said.

While wishing every Nigerian a prosperous 2022, he said, “This is going to be a great year for Nigeria in the oil and gas sector of the economy. With the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), Nigeria has set the stage for increased investments in the sector. We now have a law that governs the sector and creates confidence in the minds of potential investors and I am confident that we will make unprecedented progress in the coming years.”